Romania to quarantine nationals arriving from South Africa amid Omicron variant concerns, more measures announced in Bucharest

The Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) added South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe to the red list of countries with a high epidemiological risk, according to a decision issued on November 27.

Romanians arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe will have to quarantine for 14 days, CNSU announced.

The measure applies to Romanian citizens, EU citizens, citizens of the European Economic Area or the Swiss Confederation.

Those arriving from these countries are required to quarantine at home or a stated location, if they can distance from other family members. There is also the option of quarantining in venues made available by local authorities, according to current legal provisions.

At the same time, the CNSU decision bans foreign citizens arriving from these counties from entering the country.

A Tarom flight departed on the night of November 28 to South Africa to bring home Romanian citizens who could not return after flights were canceled.

In Bucharest, the city's Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) outlined on November 27 several measures aimed at combating the effects of the pandemic, valid until December 8.

Mask wearing remains mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public venues, at work and on public transport, with several exceptions referring to children younger than 5, those who work alone in the office, those who undertake intense physical work, or have medical conditions impacting on their oxygenation capacity, among others.

Open-air performances, concerts, festivals or other cultural events can take place with an audience of up to 30% of the venue’s capacity, without exceeding 1,000 people, between 5:00 and 21:00. Attendance is open only to those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 (with at least ten days since complete vaccination) or who have recovered from the illness.

Ceremonies dedicated to the National Day can be organized in Bucharest, with at most 400 people attending in the official area. A distance of at least one meter needs to be ensured between participants, and mask-wearing is mandatory. Attendance is open only to those vaccinated or who have recovered from the illness. Outside of the official area, access is allowed with requirements such as mask-wearing, a distance of 1 meter between participants and complying with the rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Following the announced measures, the Bucharest Christmas Market can welcome a maximum of 1,000 people simultaneously, and the program ends at 21:00 every evening. The market is open from 12:00 to 21:00 from Monday to Friday, and from 10:00 to 21:00 on Saturdays and Sundays. On November 30 and December 1, which are public holidays, the market also opens at 10:00.

To manage the number of visitors, access to the market is ticket-based this year. One ticket costs RON 5 (EUR 1) if purchased online and RON 7 if bought at the ticket office on site. Children up to the age of 12 have free entrance. Those who want to visit the market also need to show the Covid-19 pass.

