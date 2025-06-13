Events

Ro-Mania: Berlin festival showcases Romanian cinema

13 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A curated selection of critically acclaimed films by Romanian directors will be screened at the Ro-Mania Film Festival, set to take place in Berlin between June 20 and June 30.

The festival will screen 43 films, including feature films, shorts, and documentaries, in a program that also covers concerts, workshops, debates, public readings, Q&As, and a Kids Lounge.

Among the movies selected are Cristian Mungiu's Palme d'Or-winning 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, Cristi Puiu's The Death of Mr. Lazarescu, winner of the Un Certain Regard prize in Cannes, Radu Jude's Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, which was awarded the Berlinale's Golden Bear, and Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, an Oscar nominee.

The festival kicks off with the screening of Ralf Marschalleck's documentary Ro-Mania: Brass on Fire about Fanfara Ciocârlia. This will be followed by a live concert by the fanfare.

The event, billed as the largest Romanian film festival outside the country, takes place at the Babylon Kino, the German capital cinema with a history going back to the 1920s.

More details on the program are available here.

(Illustration: Rumänisches Kulturinstitut Berlin on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Ro-Mania: Berlin festival showcases Romanian cinema

13 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A curated selection of critically acclaimed films by Romanian directors will be screened at the Ro-Mania Film Festival, set to take place in Berlin between June 20 and June 30.

The festival will screen 43 films, including feature films, shorts, and documentaries, in a program that also covers concerts, workshops, debates, public readings, Q&As, and a Kids Lounge.

Among the movies selected are Cristian Mungiu's Palme d'Or-winning 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, Cristi Puiu's The Death of Mr. Lazarescu, winner of the Un Certain Regard prize in Cannes, Radu Jude's Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, which was awarded the Berlinale's Golden Bear, and Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, an Oscar nominee.

The festival kicks off with the screening of Ralf Marschalleck's documentary Ro-Mania: Brass on Fire about Fanfara Ciocârlia. This will be followed by a live concert by the fanfare.

The event, billed as the largest Romanian film festival outside the country, takes place at the Babylon Kino, the German capital cinema with a history going back to the 1920s.

More details on the program are available here.

(Illustration: Rumänisches Kulturinstitut Berlin on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 June 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision
13 June 2025
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz wins race to head Romania’s reformist party USR
13 June 2025
Society
Romanian president Nicușor Dan lays wreaths at monuments dedicated to the 1990 Mineriad
13 June 2025
Society
Romania issues travel warnings after Israel's attack on Iran, several flights cancelled
13 June 2025
Politics
Limited progress on fiscal plan amid political deadlock in Romania
13 June 2025
Macro
Fiscal plan to play key role in Romania’s fragile sovereign rating 
13 June 2025
Culture
Public access expanded at presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest under new program
12 June 2025
Society
Romanian government offers condolences to India after deadly plane crash