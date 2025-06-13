Ro-Mania: Berlin festival showcases Romanian cinema

A curated selection of critically acclaimed films by Romanian directors will be screened at the Ro-Mania Film Festival, set to take place in Berlin between June 20 and June 30.

The festival will screen 43 films, including feature films, shorts, and documentaries, in a program that also covers concerts, workshops, debates, public readings, Q&As, and a Kids Lounge.

Among the movies selected are Cristian Mungiu's Palme d'Or-winning 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, Cristi Puiu's The Death of Mr. Lazarescu, winner of the Un Certain Regard prize in Cannes, Radu Jude's Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, which was awarded the Berlinale's Golden Bear, and Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, an Oscar nominee.

The festival kicks off with the screening of Ralf Marschalleck's documentary Ro-Mania: Brass on Fire about Fanfara Ciocârlia. This will be followed by a live concert by the fanfare.

The event, billed as the largest Romanian film festival outside the country, takes place at the Babylon Kino, the German capital cinema with a history going back to the 1920s.

More details on the program are available here.

(Illustration: Rumänisches Kulturinstitut Berlin on Facebook)

