Macro

Romania's FinMin announces "positive" budget revision and lower financing cost

30 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Executive will operate a "positive" budget revision, Romania's minister of finance Adrian Câciu announced after the Government meeting on June 29.

But he avoided providing details as regards the ministries or institutions to be extended more money.

After the budget execution for the first half of the year is available within several days, the ministry of finance will decide the details of the budget revision, minister Câciu assured.

The Government set a budget deficit target of 5.8% of GDP for 2022 (in cash terms), down from 6.7% of GDP last year. But after the first five months of the year, the budget deficit contracted by 20% compared to the same period last year, to 1.6% of GDP.

In separate comments, minister Câciu announced that the borrowing cost paid by Romania decreased from 9.3% to 8.6% and "returned to normal."

"At this moment, we are at 8.6%, Hungary is somewhere at 8.4%. It is important to see that the interest rates in countries on the brink of the conflict [in Ukraine] are very high. They have increased a lot. In Hungary and Poland, [they] operated robust interest rate hikes, the central banks had to intervene. We have a zone of stability created by the National Bank of Romania (BNR); we try not to come up with so-called pro-cyclical measures through monetary mechanisms and budgetary policies," he said, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania's FinMin announces "positive" budget revision and lower financing cost

30 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Executive will operate a "positive" budget revision, Romania's minister of finance Adrian Câciu announced after the Government meeting on June 29.

But he avoided providing details as regards the ministries or institutions to be extended more money.

After the budget execution for the first half of the year is available within several days, the ministry of finance will decide the details of the budget revision, minister Câciu assured.

The Government set a budget deficit target of 5.8% of GDP for 2022 (in cash terms), down from 6.7% of GDP last year. But after the first five months of the year, the budget deficit contracted by 20% compared to the same period last year, to 1.6% of GDP.

In separate comments, minister Câciu announced that the borrowing cost paid by Romania decreased from 9.3% to 8.6% and "returned to normal."

"At this moment, we are at 8.6%, Hungary is somewhere at 8.4%. It is important to see that the interest rates in countries on the brink of the conflict [in Ukraine] are very high. They have increased a lot. In Hungary and Poland, [they] operated robust interest rate hikes, the central banks had to intervene. We have a zone of stability created by the National Bank of Romania (BNR); we try not to come up with so-called pro-cyclical measures through monetary mechanisms and budgetary policies," he said, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania