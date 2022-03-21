Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 07:59
Business

Romania ponders new loan moratorium for troubled debtors

21 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Government, the Ministry of Finance, the banks and the National Bank of Romania (BNR) are reportedly discussing the option of another moratorium on bank loans to help individuals and companies weather the adverse circumstances, including high inflation, high energy prices and the war in Ukraine.

Rising interest rates are particularly likely to put pressure on debtors. A similar moratorium was enforced during the first year of the pandemic and allowed debtors to reschedule their loans while having a small portion of the dues waived (namely, they paid in zero-interest instalments the interest accrued during the moratorium).

According to sources familiar with the talks, quoted by Ziarul Financiar, the parties have met twice so far, and a new meeting will follow at the beginning of this week.

The ruling majority and the Government want to issue this ordinance as soon as possible. But the banks are not as comfortable with the new moratorium since this time they may have to build up provisions for the loans reschedule.

In 2020, the European Banking Authority (EBA) waived the obligation to set aside provisions for the loans deferred, which is not the case now.

On the other hand, the Government has fueled the banking system’s operations over the past year, which resulted in the record profits boasted in 2021.

Similarly, the Government is preparing another set of schemes by which it is going to guarantee and partly subsidise companies’ investments and working capital loans. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 07:59
Business

Romania ponders new loan moratorium for troubled debtors

21 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Government, the Ministry of Finance, the banks and the National Bank of Romania (BNR) are reportedly discussing the option of another moratorium on bank loans to help individuals and companies weather the adverse circumstances, including high inflation, high energy prices and the war in Ukraine.

Rising interest rates are particularly likely to put pressure on debtors. A similar moratorium was enforced during the first year of the pandemic and allowed debtors to reschedule their loans while having a small portion of the dues waived (namely, they paid in zero-interest instalments the interest accrued during the moratorium).

According to sources familiar with the talks, quoted by Ziarul Financiar, the parties have met twice so far, and a new meeting will follow at the beginning of this week.

The ruling majority and the Government want to issue this ordinance as soon as possible. But the banks are not as comfortable with the new moratorium since this time they may have to build up provisions for the loans reschedule.

In 2020, the European Banking Authority (EBA) waived the obligation to set aside provisions for the loans deferred, which is not the case now.

On the other hand, the Government has fueled the banking system’s operations over the past year, which resulted in the record profits boasted in 2021.

Similarly, the Government is preparing another set of schemes by which it is going to guarantee and partly subsidise companies’ investments and working capital loans. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions