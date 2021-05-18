Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 08:28
Business

Report: Romania's IT&C market up 22% in 2020

18 May 2021
The IT&C services market rose by 23.4% in 2020, and the wholesale trade of IT and telecommunications equipment by 20.5%, according to an analysis performed by Arctic Stream, a Romanian provider of services in the field of communications technologies and equipment, data centers and software solutions.

It resulted in an overall IT&C market growth rate of 22.3%. The total market is estimated at RON 58.8 bln (EUR 11.9 bln) in 2020, compared to RON 48.1 bln (EUR 9.75 bln) in the previous year.

Arctic Stream anticipates an annual market growth of at least 14-15% in the next 3-4 years.

Moreover, after the IT&C sector was the equivalent of about 7% of Romania's GDP during 2015-2020, it could reach the equivalent of 10%, in the context in which both private companies from different industries (banking, retail, energy and utilities, etc.), as well as state institutions will continue to invest in digital transformation.

Last year, Arctic Stream recorded a turnover of approximately EUR 8 mln, 120% more compared to 2019, and a profit of over EUR 1.2 mln, 200% more than the previous year.

(Photo: Makym Klimov/ Dreamstime)

