Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/08/2021 - 08:24
Business

Romanian investors want Protected Designation of Origin label for local farmers

08 June 2021
The Coalition for the Development of Romania (CDR), an association of local investors, argues in favor of a Protected Designation of Origin label for Romanian farmers and for the processors of local farms’ products, which would help them become more competitive on the market, Ziarul Financiar reported.

At the same time, this certification would help customers gain access to the origin and amount of local raw material used in the production of processed food, argued Dumitru Fodor, who represents Romanian Business leader in the Agriculture committee of CDR and coordinated the project.

The voluntary certification scheme proposed by the CDR involves the Ministry of Agriculture as the competent authority and will be based on a methodology according to European practices.

The project addresses consumers’ interest in local products and the rising deficit in the trade with food goods.

According to a report published by the Ministry of Agriculture, Romania’s net import of agri-food from EU countries increased by 30% YoY to EUR 3.1 bln.

This comes against evidence that the Romanian consumers turned increasingly interested in buying Romanian products, but it is difficult for them to find out how much raw material of local origin is included in the final products.

(Photo: Rusty Elliott | Dreamstime.com)

