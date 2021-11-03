Investments rise marginally in Romania, but not in productive capacities

The volume of net investments in Romania edged up by 0.1%, in comparable prices, to RON 106.2 billion (EUR 21.8 bln) or some 10% of GDP in 2020, the statistics office INS announced.

The structure of investments was skewed toward the investments in construction, which increased by 9.3%, while the volume of investments in machinery and equipment went down 8.8%.

Thus, the share of investments in new constructions rose from 50.1% in 2019 to 54.5% in 2020.

The dynamic was not a surprise, given that companies focused more on logistic facilities than new production capacities.

Other investments contracted by over 10% and accounted for 11.1% of the total. In the fourth quarter of the year, the broad picture was the same - only the total volume of investments contracted by 0.6%, in comparable prices, versus the same quarter of 2019.

The investments in new constructions strengthened by 15.2% year-on-year while the investments in machinery and production equipment dropped by 14.5% year-on-year.

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]