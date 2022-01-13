Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 07:57
Business

Romania’s industrial recovery still doubtful and extremely uneven

13 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s industrial output increased in November 2021 by 0.9% compared to the same month of 2020, but it was still lagging 2.1% compared to November 2019, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

The low base effects thus hide the industrial slowdown that actually hasn’t begun with the Covid-19 crisis and the lockdown period in Q2, 2020 - but was only aggravated by the collapse of the global production chains.

For the whole period January-November, the pattern is even more visible: the 7.5% robust annual growth (compared to the same period of 2020) hides the 3.4% contraction of the industrial output in the first eleven months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2019. 

There exists, however, diversity among the industrial sectors. Industries such as wearing apparel manufacturing (-34% down in January-November compared to the same period of 2019), crude oil refining (-16.4%), car production (-12.1%) or furniture production (-10.4%) have dragged down the overall industrial activity, compared to the pre-crisis period.

In contrast, the winning industries were those of chemical products (+6.1%), food production (+1.7%), tobacco processing (+2.0%), electric equipment (+12.5%) or construction materials (+4.1%). 

As regards the short-term pattern, the seasonally adjusted industrial output has increased in November for the second month in a row by 2.5% MoM.

The 3.1% advance in October-November doesn’t bring the industrial activity up to the pre-crisis period, though.

(Photo: Pexels)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 07:57
Business

Romania’s industrial recovery still doubtful and extremely uneven

13 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s industrial output increased in November 2021 by 0.9% compared to the same month of 2020, but it was still lagging 2.1% compared to November 2019, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

The low base effects thus hide the industrial slowdown that actually hasn’t begun with the Covid-19 crisis and the lockdown period in Q2, 2020 - but was only aggravated by the collapse of the global production chains.

For the whole period January-November, the pattern is even more visible: the 7.5% robust annual growth (compared to the same period of 2020) hides the 3.4% contraction of the industrial output in the first eleven months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2019. 

There exists, however, diversity among the industrial sectors. Industries such as wearing apparel manufacturing (-34% down in January-November compared to the same period of 2019), crude oil refining (-16.4%), car production (-12.1%) or furniture production (-10.4%) have dragged down the overall industrial activity, compared to the pre-crisis period.

In contrast, the winning industries were those of chemical products (+6.1%), food production (+1.7%), tobacco processing (+2.0%), electric equipment (+12.5%) or construction materials (+4.1%). 

As regards the short-term pattern, the seasonally adjusted industrial output has increased in November for the second month in a row by 2.5% MoM.

The 3.1% advance in October-November doesn’t bring the industrial activity up to the pre-crisis period, though.

(Photo: Pexels)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks