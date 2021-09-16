Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 08:03
Business

RO Govt. ponders subsidising households’ gas and electricity bills this winter

16 September 2021
Romania’s Government considers subsidising households’ electricity and natural gas bills, minister of energy Virgil Popescu announced after the Executive’s meeting on September 15, Mediafax reported.

The households using between 30kWh and 200 kWh per month will receive RON 0.18 per kWh, which is around 22% of the average electricity price (RON 0.82 per kWh).

The size of the subsidy was calculated as the differential between the best (lowest) offer on the market and the average offer, minister Popescu explained.

The households using less than 30 kWh per month are holiday homes, and households using more than 200 kWh per month must be wealthy ones that need no subsidy, minister Popescu explained.

Using electricity for heating is, therefore, a wrong option for Romanian households (except for the wealthy ones).

But not many households use more than 200 kWh per month, according to minister Popescu - who claims that 13 mln Romanians (out of 19 mln) fall into the category of 30 kWh to 200 kWh per month. Most likely, the minister has used the average monthly consumption.

As regards the subsidies to natural gas consumers, households with annual consumption of under 1,200 cubic metres will receive such support.

The 25% subsidy was calculated based on an expected price of 255 per MWh, roughly twice the price last winter.

The subsidies will be effective November 1, but everything is at the level of scenarios discussed by the Government, minister Popescu added. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

Normal
1

