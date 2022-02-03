RO Govt. keeps supporting energy-intensive companies facing high CO2 cost

Romania will keep in place the two facilities it enforced in 2014 and 2019 for the large industrial energy consumers, state secretary in the Ministry of Energy Dan Dragos Dragan announced, Agerpres reported.

Under the first scheme, enacted in 2014, some 2,000 industrial energy consumption are exempted from paying the so-called “green certificates” from their electricity bill.

Under the second scheme, large energy consumers are compensated for the price of CO2 certificates they have to purchase.

For the year 2019, the Government disbursed compensations worth RON 400 mln (EUR 84 mln), and for 2020 it paid another RON 637 mln (EUR 130 mln).

The decision related to the CO2 paid by the energy-intensive companies in 2021 was drafted and will be notified to Brussels before final enactment, state secretary Dan Dragos Dragan explained.

Speaking of the support extended by the Government to households this winter under the emergency ordinance 118/2021, the state secretary assured that the suppliers having issued “wrong invoices”, namely not in line with the ordinance, will re-make the invoices.

He stated that following inspections, some 450,000 invoices were spotted as not in line with the new regulations and will be re-made. The Government invited the energy suppliers for talks on this issue next week.

(Photo: Sarinya Pinngam/ Dreamstime)

