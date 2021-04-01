Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 08:07
Business

RO Govt. scales down planned increase in child allowances

04 January 2021
Romania’s Senate voted to increase child allowances by 20%, as of January this year, Digi24 reported.

The current level of the child allowance is RON 185 (EUR 38) for children between two and eighteen years old and RON 370 (EUR 76)  for children under two.

The allowance will be indexed by the inflation rate each January starting 2022, and no other hike is provisioned in the draft bill passed by the Senators.

Last autumn, current prime minister Florin Citu - then finance minister - proposed a more generous plan to double the allowances in several stages, including two steps per year in 2021 and 2022, as an alternative to the doubling of the child allowances already passed by the lawmakers in 2019 and promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis.

The Social Democrats rejected in Parliament the emergency ordinance issued by the Government at that time to cancel the doubling of allowances in Parliament.

Still, president Klaus Iohannis asked the lawmakers to review the bill.

As the Liberals formed the new parliamentary majority, they eventually tightened the ordinance even more.

The Chamber of Deputies also needs to vote on the new version of the bill as the decision-making chamber. 

(Photo: George Oprea/ Dreamstime)

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:04
25 September 2020
Business
Romania's Constitutional Court rules Govt. should double child allowances
Normal
