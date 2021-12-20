Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 07:27
Business

RO Govt. gives up lowering revenue cap for SMEs subject to simplified taxation

20 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Government of Romania gave up plans to lower the revenue cap for microenterprises willing to opt for (more favourable) income taxation as opposed to the standard 16% profit tax, Economica.net reported.

The provision, which would have allowed only firms with revenues of EUR 500,000 or lower to opt for the 1%-3% income tax rate, was taken out from the ordinance on fiscal amendments, minister of finance Adrian Caciu announced.

The decision was taken “after public consultations.” More precisely, after several employers’ organizations protested Government’s decision to change the taxation regime overnight.

Minister Caciu previously expressed firm commitment to enforce the new, more restrictive regime, as of January 1. There were views publicly expressed, coming from independent analysts, in favor of the Government’s proposal.

The companies with incomes in the region of EUR 0.5-1 mln can hardly be regarded as microenterprises and they should stand the fiscal pressures and develop the standard accounting of a normal company, they argue.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 07:27
Business

RO Govt. gives up lowering revenue cap for SMEs subject to simplified taxation

20 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Government of Romania gave up plans to lower the revenue cap for microenterprises willing to opt for (more favourable) income taxation as opposed to the standard 16% profit tax, Economica.net reported.

The provision, which would have allowed only firms with revenues of EUR 500,000 or lower to opt for the 1%-3% income tax rate, was taken out from the ordinance on fiscal amendments, minister of finance Adrian Caciu announced.

The decision was taken “after public consultations.” More precisely, after several employers’ organizations protested Government’s decision to change the taxation regime overnight.

Minister Caciu previously expressed firm commitment to enforce the new, more restrictive regime, as of January 1. There were views publicly expressed, coming from independent analysts, in favor of the Government’s proposal.

The companies with incomes in the region of EUR 0.5-1 mln can hardly be regarded as microenterprises and they should stand the fiscal pressures and develop the standard accounting of a normal company, they argue.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks