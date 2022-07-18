RO Govt. promises SMEs and local administration EUR 1 bln in grants for green projects

Two new schemes dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and local administration respectively, each with a budget of EUR 500 mln, were cleared and will be launched most likely in September, minister of investments and European projects Lucian Bolos announced after the Government meeting on July 15.

The schemes, cleared under an emergency ordinance passed by the Government, are financed from the 2014-2020 budget of the European Union and will contribute to increasing the absorption rate to over 90% from 62% currently.

Under the first scheme, the SMEs will receive grants of EUR 50,000-500,000 for decreasing their energy consumption (by the thermal rehabilitation of their premises) or generating energy from renewable resources.

Under the second scheme, the local administration will be given grants for either financing the supplementary expenditures related to the energy consumption (EUR 0.5 mln to EUR 5 mln) or producing energy from renewable resources (EUR 5mln to EUR 15 mln).

Minister Bolos announced other two schemes, each of them with a budget of EUR 150 mln. The schemes will help companies in the industries of food processing and construction materials production upgrade their technology.

(Photo: Monthira Yodtiwong/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com