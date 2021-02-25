RO Govt. promises it will invest 5.5% of GDP in 2021

Romania's Government will invest RON 61 billion (EUR 12.5 bln, 5.5% of GDP) this year and EUR 50 bln in four years (2021-2024) from the national budget and EU funds, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Executive submitted for approval to Parliament the draft general government budget plan for 2021 on Tuesday, after the ministers approved it on Monday night.

The investments planned for 2021 are not the largest so far as a percentage of GDP.

In 2015, the total public investments accounted for 5.9% of GDP.

However, in nominal terms, the value is the highest in recent years, according to the Finance Ministry's data.

In 2020, the state invested RON 53 bln (EUR 12.5 bln), or 5.1% of GDP, from the national budget and EU funds.

In total, between 2021 and 2024, the state's investments should reach RON 256 bln (EUR 51 bln at a rate of RON 5 to EUR).

