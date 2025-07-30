Forty Romanian firefighters and eight fire trucks left for Greece on Wednesday, July 30, to participate in firefighting missions, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said.

Between August 1 and September 15, Romania will take part in the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) program aiming to support the Greek authorities in strengthening their response capacity to forest fires.

The first team of firefighters has left for Nea Makri, a locality located in the Attica region, approximately 25 km northeast of Athens.

They will be replaced by other teams of 40 firefighters on August 16 and August 31.

The assistance program, funded by the European Union, was designed as a support measure for the communities in Greece, seriously affected by the devastating fires of previous years. It is part of the new EU policy for the prevention and containment of forest fires in southern Europe. This year, it brings teams from Romania, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, the Republic of Moldova, and Bulgaria to Greece.

The program aims to reduce the response time to forest fires, increase the efficiency of the preparation of the intervention teams of the member states, and improve the interoperability between the participating members.

