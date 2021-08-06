Romania sends firefighters to battle blazes in Greece

A team of more than 100 firefighters is set to leave for Greece on Friday, August 6, to help fight the wildfires that have broken out across the country, prime minister Florin Cîţu announced on Thursday, August 5.

The Department for Emergency Situations will dispatch 23 fire engines.

The team of firefighters is expected to work in Greece for ten to fourteen days.

“Romania stands by Greece in these difficult moments,” PM Cîţu wrote in a post announcing that the aid for Greece was approved by the Government.

Tens of fires broke out across Greece, forcing the evacuation of towns and villages. On August 4, the EU announced it was sending aid to Italy, Greece, Albania and North Macedonia to fight the forest fires affecting various regions.

(Photo: Florina Chetreanu | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com