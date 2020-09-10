Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Romanian FinMin ponders prolonging loan repayment moratorium

09 October 2020
Romania's Finance Ministry is seeking, in coordination with the banks, a way to postpone the loan repayment moratorium that expires at the end of this year, finance minister Florin Citu announced.

One option would be to prolong the moratorium as it is. An alternative is to cover only those debtors hit harder by the COVID-19 crisis.

Minister Citu praised the banks for bearing the program's costs and said that this is going to be a key element in choosing the next measures.

"Deferring the loan installments by up to nine months is the most generous program in the European Union. It was difficult because it generates costs for the banking system, which they accepted under these difficult conditions, but look, it worked," said minister Citu, quoted by Digi24.ro.

Under the Romanian bank loan moratorium, debtors claiming the crisis impaired their household's revenues were allowed to suspend loan repayment. The accrued interest is rescheduled free of interest after the end of the grace period. This is the equivalent of interest-free financing of the interest accrued on the principal for up to nine months.

The central bank has been providing enough liquidity to banks to help them mitigate possible cash flow problems (plus the purchase of government debt). In exchange for bearing the program's cost, the banks received lucrative business - in the form of the Government-backed programs IMM Invest (loans for SMEs) and New Home (mortgage scheme).

Minister Citu also stressed that the loan repayment moratorium was only possible after the European Banking Association chose not to impose (to waive) mandatory provisioning requirements under the national programs designed to support debtors weather the crisis. He thus implied that prolonging the loan repayment moratorium is conditional on EBA's recommendations in the future.

However, this feature (waiving the provisioning requirements) is risky because it impedes the transparent monitoring of the risks in the banking system, backloading the losses and leading to accumulating risks. However, some Romanian banks decided to build up provisions, which was visible in their P&L statements as early as the end of March.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

06 October 2020
New bank loans in March-August down 15% year-on-year
Profile picture for user andreich
