Serge Celebidachi’s The Yellow Tie to open Romanian Film Festival in Spain

The Yellow Tie, the biopic by Serge Ioan Celibidachi about his father, conductor Sergiu Celibidache, will open this year’s edition of the Romanian Film Festival/ Muestra de Cine Rumano in Spain.

The film will be screened on April 17 at Cineteca Madrid and on April 19 at Teatro Filarmónica in Oviedo. Director Serge Ioan Celebidachi and producer and co-writer James Olivier will attend the screenings, which will be followed by Q&A sessions.

The program of this year’s edition of the festival “reflects the thematic and stylistic diversity of current cinema” and covers areas ranging from historic memory to present-day social realities, the organizers have said.

Five films will be screened, namely Radu Jude’s Kontinental’ 25, Ivana Mladenović’s Sorella di Clausura, Stere Gulea’s Moromeții 3, Horia Cucută and George ve Gänæaard’s Dismissed, and Ioana Mischie’s Catane.

Ioana Mischie’s The Government of Children 2 will have a special screening at Cineteca Madrid on April 26 as part of the Family Cinema program.

The films will be screened in Madrid, Oviedo, Salamanca, Zaragoza, Sevilla, Córdoba, Granada, Valencia, Vigo, Santander, Almería, and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

All films are screened with Spanish subtitles.

The event is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid and the Romanian Embassy in Spain. It runs from April 17 to the end of December.

(Photo: ICR)

simona@romania-insider.com