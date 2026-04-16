Events

Serge Celebidachi’s The Yellow Tie to open Romanian Film Festival in Spain

16 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Yellow Tie, the biopic by Serge Ioan Celibidachi about his father, conductor Sergiu Celibidache, will open this year’s edition of the Romanian Film Festival/ Muestra de Cine Rumano in Spain.

The film will be screened on April 17 at Cineteca Madrid and on April 19 at Teatro Filarmónica in Oviedo. Director Serge Ioan Celebidachi and producer and co-writer James Olivier will attend the screenings, which will be followed by Q&A sessions.

The program of this year’s edition of the festival “reflects the thematic and stylistic diversity of current cinema” and covers areas ranging from historic memory to present-day social realities, the organizers have said.

Five films will be screened, namely Radu Jude’s Kontinental’ 25, Ivana Mladenović’s Sorella di Clausura, Stere Gulea’s Moromeții 3, Horia Cucută and George ve Gänæaard’s Dismissed, and Ioana Mischie’s Catane.

Ioana Mischie’s The Government of Children 2 will have a special screening at Cineteca Madrid on April 26 as part of the Family Cinema program.

The films will be screened in Madrid, Oviedo, Salamanca, Zaragoza, Sevilla, Córdoba, Granada, Valencia, Vigo, Santander, Almería, and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

All films are screened with Spanish subtitles.

The event is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid and the Romanian Embassy in Spain. It runs from April 17 to the end of December.

(Photo: ICR)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Serge Celebidachi’s The Yellow Tie to open Romanian Film Festival in Spain

16 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Yellow Tie, the biopic by Serge Ioan Celibidachi about his father, conductor Sergiu Celibidache, will open this year’s edition of the Romanian Film Festival/ Muestra de Cine Rumano in Spain.

The film will be screened on April 17 at Cineteca Madrid and on April 19 at Teatro Filarmónica in Oviedo. Director Serge Ioan Celebidachi and producer and co-writer James Olivier will attend the screenings, which will be followed by Q&A sessions.

The program of this year’s edition of the festival “reflects the thematic and stylistic diversity of current cinema” and covers areas ranging from historic memory to present-day social realities, the organizers have said.

Five films will be screened, namely Radu Jude’s Kontinental’ 25, Ivana Mladenović’s Sorella di Clausura, Stere Gulea’s Moromeții 3, Horia Cucută and George ve Gänæaard’s Dismissed, and Ioana Mischie’s Catane.

Ioana Mischie’s The Government of Children 2 will have a special screening at Cineteca Madrid on April 26 as part of the Family Cinema program.

The films will be screened in Madrid, Oviedo, Salamanca, Zaragoza, Sevilla, Córdoba, Granada, Valencia, Vigo, Santander, Almería, and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

All films are screened with Spanish subtitles.

The event is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid and the Romanian Embassy in Spain. It runs from April 17 to the end of December.

(Photo: ICR)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 April 2026
Environment
Nature sounds: Romanian secular forests in Vânători Neamț Park included on Earth FM platform
16 April 2026
Culture
Recovered Dacian treasures to be displayed again in Bucharest after return from the Netherlands
16 April 2026
Capital markets
Christian Tour announces plans for IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
16 April 2026
Tech
Romania looking for consortium leader for Black Sea AI Gigafactory project
16 April 2026
Macro
IMF sees Romania slowing fiscal consolidation from 2028, deficit to remain above 5% of GDP
16 April 2026
Capital markets
Romania’s Banca Transilvania raises EUR 1 bln with bond placed on international market
16 April 2026
Politics
Romanian PM speaks by phone with Hungary’s Péter Magyar, invites him to Bucharest
15 April 2026
Defense
German giant Rheinmetall aims to build “defense ecosystem” in Romania, expand production