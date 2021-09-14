Romania’s long-term gross external borrowing eases to EUR 12.4 bln in Jan-Jul

Romania’s long-term external debt (public and private) has increased by some EUR 3.1 bln during the first seven months of the year, to nearly EUR 95.93 bln, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The Government was entirely responsible for the rise. At the same time, the external debt service generated by the long-term debt amounted to EUR 9.3 bln (o/w EUR 2.45 bln by the Government) - resulting in gross external borrowing of EUR 12.4 bln worth of long-term loans.

This compares to EUR 16.7 bln in the same period of 2020 and EUR 14.5 bln in 2019.

The Government alone issued EUR 7 bln worth of Eurobonds in the first seven months this year.

Supplementary, the country’s short-term external debt increased by nearly EUR 3.0 bln to EUR 36.1 bln.

Overall, Romania’s external debt has increased by EUR 6.1 bln during January-July, to nearly EUR 132 bln at the end of July (EUR 115.5 bln at the end of Jul-20).

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

