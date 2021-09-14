Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 09/14/2021 - 08:21
Business

Romania’s long-term gross external borrowing eases to EUR 12.4 bln in Jan-Jul

14 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s long-term external debt (public and private) has increased by some EUR 3.1 bln during the first seven months of the year, to nearly EUR 95.93 bln, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The Government was entirely responsible for the rise. At the same time, the external debt service generated by the long-term debt amounted to EUR 9.3 bln (o/w EUR 2.45 bln by the Government) - resulting in gross external borrowing of EUR 12.4 bln worth of long-term loans.

 This compares to EUR 16.7 bln in the same period of 2020 and EUR 14.5 bln in 2019.

The Government alone issued EUR 7 bln worth of Eurobonds in the first seven months this year.

Supplementary, the country’s short-term external debt increased by nearly EUR 3.0 bln to EUR 36.1 bln.

Overall, Romania’s external debt has increased by EUR 6.1 bln during January-July, to nearly EUR 132 bln at the end of July (EUR 115.5 bln at the end of Jul-20). 

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 09/14/2021 - 08:21
Business

Romania’s long-term gross external borrowing eases to EUR 12.4 bln in Jan-Jul

14 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s long-term external debt (public and private) has increased by some EUR 3.1 bln during the first seven months of the year, to nearly EUR 95.93 bln, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The Government was entirely responsible for the rise. At the same time, the external debt service generated by the long-term debt amounted to EUR 9.3 bln (o/w EUR 2.45 bln by the Government) - resulting in gross external borrowing of EUR 12.4 bln worth of long-term loans.

 This compares to EUR 16.7 bln in the same period of 2020 and EUR 14.5 bln in 2019.

The Government alone issued EUR 7 bln worth of Eurobonds in the first seven months this year.

Supplementary, the country’s short-term external debt increased by nearly EUR 3.0 bln to EUR 36.1 bln.

Overall, Romania’s external debt has increased by EUR 6.1 bln during January-July, to nearly EUR 132 bln at the end of July (EUR 115.5 bln at the end of Jul-20). 

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks