Business

Romania’s electricity imports go up 12% in the first half of 2022

01 September 2022
Romania imported 3.845 billion kWh of electricity in the first half of 2022, a 12% increase compared to the same period of last year, according to data compiled by the National Institute of Statistics cited by Agerpres.

On the other hand, electricity exports totaled 3.08 billion kWh over the same period, 14.2% less than in 2021.

Romania’s production of electricity also dropped by 5.6%, or 2.351 billion kWh, compared to the first semester of 2021.

Most electricity (over 10 billion kWh) was produced in thermal power plants.

(Photo: Radovan Smokon/ Dreamstime)

radu@romania-insider.com

1

