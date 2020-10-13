Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 08:25
Business

Romania’s economy uses 7.5% less electricity in Jan-Aug

13 October 2020
Romania's electricity consumption decreased to 35.1 TWh in January-August, 5.1% less than in the same period last year.

The overall end-user consumption was dragged down by the 7.5% year-on-year plunge in non-residential use of electricity amid subdued economic activity in industry and services (offices, retail).

The household electricity consumption increased by 3.5% yoy - but the 0.29 TWh increase (to 8.56 TWh) was far from balancing the 2.13 TWh drop in the demand for electricity in the non-residential sector (economy).

Speaking of the raw energy resources, the consumption in the first eight months of the year dropped by 12% compared to the same period of 2019, to 20.4 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe).

Steeper declines were seen in the consumption of coal (-36.2%), crude oil (-16%), and natural gas (-10.4%).

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

1

