Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 08:08
Business

Romania’s economic contraction in Q2, slightly softer than initially reported

12 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's GDP contracted by only 11.9% in the second quarter of the year (Q2) compared to the previous quarter (Q1), in seasonally adjusted, real terms, under the revised data published by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The INS initially reported a quarterly plunge of 12.5% in Q2.

Meanwhile, the statistics institute also revised the quarterly growth in Q1 from 0.3% to 0% - meaning that Romania's economy stagnated in Q1 compared to the last quarter of 2019.

In annual terms, INS revised the economic drop for Q2 from 10.5% to a softer 10.2%.

Still, it also reviewed the yearly growth for Q1 from 2.7% to 2.5%. Finance minister Florin Citu hailed the Q2 GDP revised data reassuring the economy would recover under a V-shaped trajectory.

According to minister Citu, "the most important good news comes from investment and net exports."

"Investments had a positive contribution of 0.5pp during the crisis period (revised from 0.4pp points). It is obvious that the strategy to channel as many resources as possible to investments, RON 30 billion in nine months - the highest amount in the last ten years - worked. In terms of net exports, the negative contribution was revised to 0.4 pp, leading to a much lower negative impact on GDP. I support the baseline scenario with a V-shaped recovery of the economy in the third quarter of 2020," the finance minister also wrote in his Facebook post.

(Photo: Antonyesse/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 08:08
Business

Romania’s economic contraction in Q2, slightly softer than initially reported

12 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's GDP contracted by only 11.9% in the second quarter of the year (Q2) compared to the previous quarter (Q1), in seasonally adjusted, real terms, under the revised data published by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The INS initially reported a quarterly plunge of 12.5% in Q2.

Meanwhile, the statistics institute also revised the quarterly growth in Q1 from 0.3% to 0% - meaning that Romania's economy stagnated in Q1 compared to the last quarter of 2019.

In annual terms, INS revised the economic drop for Q2 from 10.5% to a softer 10.2%.

Still, it also reviewed the yearly growth for Q1 from 2.7% to 2.5%. Finance minister Florin Citu hailed the Q2 GDP revised data reassuring the economy would recover under a V-shaped trajectory.

According to minister Citu, "the most important good news comes from investment and net exports."

"Investments had a positive contribution of 0.5pp during the crisis period (revised from 0.4pp points). It is obvious that the strategy to channel as many resources as possible to investments, RON 30 billion in nine months - the highest amount in the last ten years - worked. In terms of net exports, the negative contribution was revised to 0.4 pp, leading to a much lower negative impact on GDP. I support the baseline scenario with a V-shaped recovery of the economy in the third quarter of 2020," the finance minister also wrote in his Facebook post.

(Photo: Antonyesse/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant
08 October 2020
Social
Romanians will no longer be able to enter the UK with their RO ID cards in one year