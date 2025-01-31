Romania travel: Five destinations for 2025

A selection of places that have recently made the headlines to consider for this year's list.

Harghita, in central Romania, is set to hold in 2027 the title of Gastronomic Region of Europe, according to a decision of the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism (IGCAT) announced by county council officials. As such, the region's gastronomic heritage, a blend of Hungarian, Romanian, and Armenian traditions, will be showcased in a host of events and projects. It is the second region in the country to hold the title after Sibiu in 2019.

Besides its upcoming food-related focus, the county offers options for travelers interested in exploring nature or wellness-themed breaks. Some of the most visited sites in the county are the Sfânta Ana-Tinovul Mohoș nature reserve, where the crater lake Sfânta Ana is the highlight, the Bicaz Gorges, and the Praid Saltmine, offering options for underground fun. Visitors to Harghita will also find here several spa resorts, including Brosec and Băile Tușnad, bear observatories (listed here), wildlife parks, and many castles and mansions, some offering accommodation options. Not to be missed while in the county is the fortified church in Dârjiu, which was declared a UNESCO monument in 1999. The church features well-preserved 15th-century murals depicting the legend of Saint Ladislau.

Sfânta Ana Lake by Mihaela Iuliana Stancu | Dreamstime.com

Following its European Capital of Culture program in 2023, Timişoara remains an attractive destination year-round. A tour of the downtown squares – Unirii, Sfantul Gheorghe, Libertăţii, and Victoriei - can reveal much about the city's history, architectural heritage, and blend of cultural influences.

Besides the established museums, such as the Timişoara Art Museum or the Banat Village Museum, newer venues offer fresh perspectives on the city. Among them is the Museum of Water, located on the site of the city's first drinking water treatment plant. It showcases the place's history, technology, engineering, architecture, and numerous activities where water is the source of inspiration. The Museum of the Communist Consumer is an informal venue replicating a typical apartment of the era and filled with furniture, decorative objects, clothing, books, toys, and other homeware. The House of European Institutes (HEI), a multicultural center of EUNIC Romania, located in the Maria Theresia Bastion, is a legacy of the European Capital of Culture program. The venue regularly hosts exhibitions of contemporary art and culture from the European space and events that aim to activate and involve local communities.

The city is host to several events that put film, contemporary art, architecture, and jazz at the hear of its cultural life. Among them is the Art Encounters Biennale, encompassing exhibitions, debates, and other special events designed to offer a space "where artists and the public come together to explore the pressing questions of the past, present and future." Jazz festival JAZZx lines up international names in concerts held in the city's main squares, while Ceau, Cinema! and Taifas focus on European film, young filmmakers, and cinema education.

For outdoor outings, the city has numerous parks, from the historic Regina Maria Park to the Central and Alpinet ones, or the Botanical Park. The banks of the river Bega are another option for exploring nature either on foot or by bike.

The fortified church in Alma Vii by Emi Cristea/ Dreamstime

Traditional Saxon villages allow visitors to discover some of Europe's last medieval landscapes. The Transylvanian Highlands - an area of varied biodiversity, where traditional agricultural practices are preserved - has many of them, including Alma Vii. The village's fortified church, with its masonry composed of both stones from the 14th century and handcrafted bricks from the 16th century, has seen centuries of craftsmanship. The project of its refurbishment was last year among the winners of the European Heritage/ Europa Nostra Awards, bringing more attention to the village. The refurbishment project aims, among others, to integrate the church even more into the life of the community by giving its indoor and outdoor spaces a multifunctional use. While in Alma Vii, visitors can learn about the place's history and traditions or sample local food delicacies. Around the village, tourists can walk or bike to the villages of Richiş or Moşna. For those looking to explore more of the area's Saxon heritage, Mediaș is only some 18 km away.

A rural landscape close to Buila-Vânturariţa Park by Monica Marcov/ Dreamstime

Heritage sites, traditional architecture, and varied landscapes are part of the offer of Oltenia de sub Munte, a region in southern Romania covering the territory of six localities in Vâlcea county, namely Vaideeni, Horezu, Costești, Bărbătești, Stoenești, and Băile Olănești. It is home to the Buila-Vânturariţa National Park, a Natura 2000 site with gorges, caves, ancient forests, and karstic landscapes. The area also boasts a wealth of historical monuments, ranging from monasteries, hermitages, and churches, including cave ones, to various examples of traditional architecture and customs. Among them is the Hurezi monastery, a UNESCO Heritage site. The craftsmanship of the Horezu ceramics, also on the UNESCO heritage list, is specific to the region. Visitors will also find here examples of the area's traditional architecture in the semi-fortified buildings (cule) of Măldărești. Through the efforts of Kogayon Association, Oltenia de sub Munte was meant to become a UNESCO geopark, a designation shared by only two other places in the country - Țara Hațegului and Ținutul Buzăului. Reluctance from the local authorities and legislative ambiguities have so far put the project on hold.

Not one destination but several, Via Transilvanica crosses ten counties, offering travelers the chance to encounter a diverse nature and cultural heritage. The long-distance trail covers the counties of Suceava, Bistrița-Năsăud, Mureș, Harghita, Sibiu, Brașov, Alba, Hunedoara, Caraș-Severin and Mehedinți, and showcasing 12 UNESCO World Heritage sites. It can be covered on foot, by bike, or on horseback by those looking to discover its seven cultural and historical lands: Bucovina, Ţinutul de Sus, Terra Siculorum, Terra Saxonum, Terra Dacica, Terra Banatica, and Terra Romana. Tășuleasa Social, the non-profit behind the project, thought of it as a social project, allowing communities on the verge of extinction the chance for economic development through tourism. The emphasis is on the local communities, and the interaction, products and services they can provide. It was this focus that earned the trail one of Europa Nostra's Citizens' Engagement and Awareness-raising awards in 2023, in addition to the Public's Choice award later that same year. The signage of the project is an integral part of the concept. Throughout its more than 1400 km, hikers will find natural stone (andesite) markers installed every kilometer, along with orange-colored indicators. These andesite markers were made during the sculpture camps on the Tășuleasa Social campus by Romanian or foreign sculptors. Several guides have been drafted to help those intended to cover the trail. They are available in several languages here.

(Photo: Bicaz Gorges by Jojjik | Dreamstime.com)

