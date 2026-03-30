Romanian dancers take first place at WDSF GrandSlam in Blackpool 

Romanian dancers Rareș Cojoc and Andreea Matei have won first place at the World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF) GrandSlam, held in Blackpool, United Kingdom, on March 27 – 28.

This adds to the pair’s track record, which includes a series of wins at events in Wuxi, Stuttgart, and Rome last year.

“From the delicate slow waltz, to the intensity of the tango and the explosion of energy in the quickstep, every moment was a statement of excellence. Blackpool is not just a competition - it is the ultimate dream. And today, this dream carries the Romanian tricolor,” the National Sports Agency (ANS) commented in a Facebook post.

At the same time, the pair made up of Patrick Berbece and Andreea Sturzinschi took first place in the Youth Standard competition of the same event.

(Photo: Agenţia Naţională pentru Sport Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com