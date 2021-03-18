Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 07:51
Business

Romania wants to increase budget revenues by cutting its VAT gap

18 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The reforms, measures, and investments proposed by Romania's National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) aim to increase the tax revenues to GDP ratio by 2.5 percentage points until the end of 2024, by reducing the VAT gap, according to the ANAF Strategy for the next three years.

The target is not clearly stated in the document. ANAF mentions reducing the VAT gap by "up to 10% in the period 2021-2024 compared to 2020."

However, this would be a modest target that wouldn't contribute very much to the goal of increasing tax revenues by 2.5% of GDP.

Cutting the VAT gap by 10pp would be a more ambitious target that would significantly improve the country's financial resources and bring it closer to the EU average.

Romania posted the highest national relative VAT gap in the European Union (EU) in 2018, failing to collect 33.8% of its potential VAT revenues, according to the European Commission's VAT Gap 2020 Report.

In absolute terms, Romania failed to collect EUR 6.6 bln, or 3.3% of its GDP, nearly five times more than the EU average.

Regarding the total budget revenues to GDP ratio, the Government envisages - according to the medium-term fiscal strategy - a one-off rise this year to 32.7% (from 31% in 2020) as firms are expected to pay the dues deferred through the tax moratorium in 2020, Ziarul Financiar reported. However, the ratio is then expected to decline to under 31% (30.8%) in 2024, probably amid robust nominal GDP growth. 

(Photo: Andrey Popov/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:12
24 August 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Fresh food just a click away: Two Romanian entrepreneurs' online alternative to the traditional farmers' markets
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 07:51
Business

Romania wants to increase budget revenues by cutting its VAT gap

18 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The reforms, measures, and investments proposed by Romania's National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) aim to increase the tax revenues to GDP ratio by 2.5 percentage points until the end of 2024, by reducing the VAT gap, according to the ANAF Strategy for the next three years.

The target is not clearly stated in the document. ANAF mentions reducing the VAT gap by "up to 10% in the period 2021-2024 compared to 2020."

However, this would be a modest target that wouldn't contribute very much to the goal of increasing tax revenues by 2.5% of GDP.

Cutting the VAT gap by 10pp would be a more ambitious target that would significantly improve the country's financial resources and bring it closer to the EU average.

Romania posted the highest national relative VAT gap in the European Union (EU) in 2018, failing to collect 33.8% of its potential VAT revenues, according to the European Commission's VAT Gap 2020 Report.

In absolute terms, Romania failed to collect EUR 6.6 bln, or 3.3% of its GDP, nearly five times more than the EU average.

Regarding the total budget revenues to GDP ratio, the Government envisages - according to the medium-term fiscal strategy - a one-off rise this year to 32.7% (from 31% in 2020) as firms are expected to pay the dues deferred through the tax moratorium in 2020, Ziarul Financiar reported. However, the ratio is then expected to decline to under 31% (30.8%) in 2024, probably amid robust nominal GDP growth. 

(Photo: Andrey Popov/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:12
24 August 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Fresh food just a click away: Two Romanian entrepreneurs' online alternative to the traditional farmers' markets
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise