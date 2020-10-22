Romanian Govt. defers corporate tax deadline by another two months

Romania's Government extended by two months, until December 25, the moratorium that allowed companies to defer their payments to the state budget during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the emergency ordinance drafted by the Government, these companies will be allowed to fill their tax returns and make the payments before December 25, compared to the initial deadline of October 25, finance minister Florin Citu announced, quoted by Agerpres.

Furthermore, the accelerated VAT refund (disbursed before inspection) will remain valid until January 25, under another provision of the emergency ordinance prepared by the Romanian Government.

The draft bill also includes a procedure that allows companies to pay their due to the state budget in installments.

Another way envisaged by the Government to help companies pay their taxes is halving the interest charged for the delayed payments to the budget, minister Citu announced.

Furthermore, he confirmed that the companies in HoReCa would be waived the specific taxes for the rest of this year, and the local administration would be allowed to cut the property taxes for the owners of non-residential buildings that had their activity restricted during the year.

The Government will endorse the emergency ordinance with all these fiscal facilities for companies on October 22.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

