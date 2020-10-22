Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Romanian Govt. defers corporate tax deadline by another two months

22 October 2020
Romania's Government extended by two months, until December 25, the moratorium that allowed companies to defer their payments to the state budget during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the emergency ordinance drafted by the Government, these companies will be allowed to fill their tax returns and make the payments before December 25, compared to the initial deadline of October 25, finance minister Florin Citu announced, quoted by Agerpres.

Furthermore, the accelerated VAT refund (disbursed before inspection) will remain valid until January 25, under another provision of the emergency ordinance prepared by the Romanian Government.

The draft bill also includes a procedure that allows companies to pay their due to the state budget in installments.

Another way envisaged by the Government to help companies pay their taxes is halving the interest charged for the delayed payments to the budget, minister Citu announced.

Furthermore, he confirmed that the companies in HoReCa would be waived the specific taxes for the rest of this year, and the local administration would be allowed to cut the property taxes for the owners of non-residential buildings that had their activity restricted during the year.

The Government will endorse the emergency ordinance with all these fiscal facilities for companies on October 22.

