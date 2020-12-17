Construction works in Romania up 18% in Jan-Oct

The volume of works reported in October by Romanian construction companies increased by 19.5% compared to the same month last year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

This contributed to the overall 18% advance of the construction works volume in the first ten months of 2020, in gross annual terms.

The sector is among the most resilient to the coronavirus crisis and had positive contributions to the GDP dynamics both in the second and the third quarter of this year.

By type of work, new projects increased by only 8.5% year-on-year in Jan-Oct.

Meanwhile, the segments of capital repairs and current repairs increased much faster, by 55% and 34%, respectively.

The residential, non-residential, and civil engineering segments all posted annual growth rates within a relatively narrow band (15-20%).

The volume of civil engineering works rose by nearly 20% on a low base and should be one of the main drivers in the years to come as more transport infrastructure projects will be launched.

In a year that posed many challenges to the sector, the works on non-residential buildings (ranging from offices to retail and logistics) posted the smallest advance among the three segments - 15%.

The residential construction segment keeps growing at robust rates (+19% yoy) after steady positive performances over the past years.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]