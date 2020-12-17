Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Real Estate

Construction works in Romania up 18% in Jan-Oct

17 December 2020
The volume of works reported in October by Romanian construction companies increased by 19.5% compared to the same month last year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

This contributed to the overall 18% advance of the construction works volume in the first ten months of 2020, in gross annual terms.

The sector is among the most resilient to the coronavirus crisis and had positive contributions to the GDP dynamics both in the second and the third quarter of this year.

By type of work, new projects increased by only 8.5% year-on-year in Jan-Oct.

Meanwhile, the segments of capital repairs and current repairs increased much faster, by 55% and 34%, respectively.

The residential, non-residential, and civil engineering segments all posted annual growth rates within a relatively narrow band (15-20%).

The volume of civil engineering works rose by nearly 20% on a low base and should be one of the main drivers in the years to come as more transport infrastructure projects will be launched.

In a year that posed many challenges to the sector, the works on non-residential buildings (ranging from offices to retail and logistics) posted the smallest advance among the three segments - 15%.

The residential construction segment keeps growing at robust rates (+19% yoy) after steady positive performances over the past years. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

