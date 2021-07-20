RO joins intl. condemnation of Microsoft hack

Romania joined the chorus of international condemnation of the “malicious cyber activities against Microsoft Exchange Server and the cyber campaign conducted by APT40 Group.”

In a statement of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the country expressed its solidarity with the US, UK, and other partners “in the context of the concerns expressed publicly regarding the malicious cyber operations against the Microsoft Exchange Server, as well as the cyber campaign conducted by APT40 Group, actions assessed as being affiliated with China, targeting government institutions and key industries at European and international level.”

The country said it was concerned over “any form of hostility and irresponsible behavior in cyberspace.”

“Romania also reaffirms its firm commitment and involvement in supporting European and international enhanced efforts to prevent, discourage, deter and respond to such destabilizing actions, in accordance with the international framework for responsible state behavior in cyberspace, based on the application of international law,” the MAE statement reads.

The EU, US, and the UK have called on China to take action over the malicious cyber activities undertaken from its territory.

“The compromise and exploitation of the Microsoft Exchange server undermined the security and integrity of thousands of computers and networks worldwide, including in the member states and EU institutions. It allowed access to a significant number of hackers that have continued to exploit the compromise to date. This irresponsible and harmful behavior resulted in security risks and significant economic loss for our government institutions and private companies, and has shown significant spill-over and systemic effects for our security, economy and society at large,” the EU statement reads.

(Photo: Siriporn Kaenseeya | Dreamstime.com)

