Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 08:08
Business

Romania’s automobile production hits new record in September

20 October 2020
The two automobile factories in Romania, Dacia and Ford, delivered a total of 57,846 cars in September, 56% more compared to the same period last year and an all-time record, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

Dacia assembled 36,416 units and Ford - 21,430. The plant operated by Ford in Romania almost tripled its production of SUVs in Craiova, and Renault’s Dacia managed a 23% increase in September, working in three shifts and all Saturdays.

This was possible because Dacia returned to an almost normal volume of 1,300 cars per day (compared to 1,400 cars per day before the pandemic), and Ford reached a daily output of 1,000 EcoSport and Puma cars.

Earlier this year, Ford was still accelerating production of the Puma SUV when the pandemic hit, and the plant suspended its activity.

Without the pandemic, Romania could have delivered over 500,000 new cars in 2020. In the first nine months of 2020, the total production of cars in Romania amounted to 304,875 units, down by 14% compared to the similar period of 2019.

(Photo: media.ford.com)

