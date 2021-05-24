Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 13:57
Politics

Romania condemns flight diversion to Belarus, voices concern over journalist arrest

24 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement condemning Belarus authorities for forcing a flight carrying Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich to land in Minsk.

Protasevich, a critic of president Alexander Lukashenko, was detained after a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted to Minsk.

"MAE is deeply concerned regarding the inadmissible act of the Belarus authorities to force a passenger flight on the Athens-Vilnius route to land in Minsk and condemns it strongly," a statement from the ministry reads.

MAE called the incident "extremely serious" and said it was concerned about the arrest of the Belarusian journalist. 

It also said it supported the "need to urgently start an independent international investigation to determine the exact circumstances of this serious incident."

The Belarus ambassador to Bucharest was called in for a meeting at MAE on Monday, May 24. 

The European Union, UK, and the US have condemned the diversion of the flight. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said "the outrageous and illegal behavior of the regime in Belarus will have consequences."

EU leaders are expected to discuss the incident at Monday's meeting of the European Council.

(Photo: Dominik Fiebig | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 13:57
Politics

Romania condemns flight diversion to Belarus, voices concern over journalist arrest

24 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement condemning Belarus authorities for forcing a flight carrying Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich to land in Minsk.

Protasevich, a critic of president Alexander Lukashenko, was detained after a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted to Minsk.

"MAE is deeply concerned regarding the inadmissible act of the Belarus authorities to force a passenger flight on the Athens-Vilnius route to land in Minsk and condemns it strongly," a statement from the ministry reads.

MAE called the incident "extremely serious" and said it was concerned about the arrest of the Belarusian journalist. 

It also said it supported the "need to urgently start an independent international investigation to determine the exact circumstances of this serious incident."

The Belarus ambassador to Bucharest was called in for a meeting at MAE on Monday, May 24. 

The European Union, UK, and the US have condemned the diversion of the flight. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said "the outrageous and illegal behavior of the regime in Belarus will have consequences."

EU leaders are expected to discuss the incident at Monday's meeting of the European Council.

(Photo: Dominik Fiebig | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars