RO Ambassador to Budapest supports opposition MP prompting diplomatic row

Hungary's minister of foreign affairs Péter Szijjártó slammed Romania's ambassador to Budapest Marius Lazurca for defending an opposition MP who entered a violent dispute in Parliament over sanitary equipment sent by the Hungarian Government to Romania, G4media.ro reported.

Hungarian opposition MP Timea Szabo asked several questions in Parliament about the Government's decision to sending medical equipment to Romania.

MPs of Viktor Orban's ruling party - Fidesz did not allow her to finish her speech.

Timea Szabo later explained that she questioned the Government's decision to send equipment abroad while Hungarian medical staff doesn't have enough, adding that she remains loyal to her Transylvanian origin.

Subsequently, the government-controlled press launched a discrediting campaign against her, and Szabo said that she received threats on her phone.

"Please allow me to send you this modest sign of my solidarity, together with the best wishes," the Romanian Ambassador Lazurca said in a public message.

"In Szabó Tímea's opinion, it is a problem that the Hungarians from Transylvania and the Szekler Land received masks and protective suits from their mother country. And the Romanian Ambassador enjoys that there are Hungarian parties in Parliament that think like him," Szijjártó Péter said in a Facebook post.

Hungary sent protective materials to public hospitals, NGOs, and family doctors in regions where ethnic Hungarians are living.

(Photo: mae.ro)

