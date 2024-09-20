Business

Ritual Cosmetics opens first store in Romania in Bucharest mall

20 September 2024

Rituals Cosmetics, the international brand specializing in natural body and skin care products, home fragrances and home apparel, is set to open its first store in Romania at the end of September. 

The company, founded in 2000 in Amsterdam, has become a globally recognized industry expert with a presence in over 36 countries. It offers a comprehensive portfolio ranging from bath, body care and home products to its customers.

The chain operates more than 1,185 stores, more than 4200 shop-in-shops, and 5 body spas.

The Rituals store in Bucharest’s Mega Mall will sell the brand’s full range of products. It covers more than 205 square meters on the ground floor of the shopping center.

The opening will take place on September 25. 

(Photo source: the company)

