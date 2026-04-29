Rețele Electrice Romania completes EUR 13.2 mln upgrade of distribution station in Bucharest

Reţele Electrice Romania, part of the PPC Group in Romania, has completed the modernization works for Obor Station, one of its electricity distribution stations in Bucharest.

The works were aimed at increasing the safety and quality of electricity supply for consumers, while preparing the grid for the increased consumption requirements generated by the electrification of activities such as transport and district heating, the company said. The value of the investment was over RON 66 million (approximately EUR 13.2 million), from the company's own funds.

The station currently serves about 69,000 customers, including homes, schools, hospitals, shopping centers, and public institutions, and its expanded capacity prepares it to absorb new types of consumption, such as charging stations for electric vehicles, heat pumps, and smart systems, as energy transition advances in Bucharest.

The modernization involved the complete consolidation of the building, as well as the replacement of the electrical equipment. The high-voltage (110 kV) and medium-voltage (10 kV and 20 kV) electrical installations and the related connections were upgraded, and the existing infrastructure was reconfigured and expanded. The 110 kV substation building was reconfigured, with a new building constructed for the 110 kV GIS (Gas Insulated Switch-gear) equipment and a modern control room.

The modernized station has an installed power of 200 MVA, provided by five transformers of 40 MVA each, of which two 110/20 kV transformers and three 110/10 kV transformers. A system to produce electricity from photovoltaic solar sources was set up on the roofs of the substation's buildings.

Rețele Electrice Romania operates networks with a total length of about 136,000 kilometers in three major areas of the country: Muntenia Sud (including Bucharest), Banat, and Dobrogea, covering one third of the local distribution market. The electricity infrastructure operated by Rețele Electrice Romania includes 293 power stations and over 26,000 secondary substations.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)