Restaurants in Romania will reopen on June 15

Restaurants that serve their clients outdoors (terraces) will reopen in Romania on June 1, and indoor restaurants will resume operations on June 15.

Dragos Petrescu, president of the Romanian restaurant association HORA and the owner of the City Grill restaurant chain, made the announcement after a meeting between prime minister Ludovic Orban and the HoReCa industry representatives on May 18, Profit.ro reported.

This calendar was agreed with the Government in the meeting. Thus, the summer holiday season will gradually reopen in June. Tourists will be able to go to local resorts starting June 1. They will be able to check into local hotels, but meals will only be available only through room service until June 15.

"If the number of infections does not increase in the meantime, on July 1, tourism will be completely open," Petrescu added.

"We have discussed that the seaside resorts will be open on June 15, because that's when the restaurants open. On June 1, we will have a soft start, only with the terraces", explained Calin Ile, president of the Federation of the Hotel Industry in Romania (FIHR ).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]