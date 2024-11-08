Restart Energy completes EUR 0.3 mln PV project for Teleferic Cindrel, administrator of Păltiniș Arena ski resort

Restart Energy finalized the implementation of a photovoltaic project worth EUR 300,000 for Teleferic Cindrel, administrator of the ski area Păltiniș Arena. The power plant has a capacity of 400 kWp and produces 445 MWh annually, the company said.

The project consists of 800 panels located on the ground in Păltiniș Arena, Sibiu county. They cover an area of 5,500 square meters and will produce 445 MWh of energy per year, fully covering the company’s energy consumption.

“The green energy generated by this system gives us complete energy independence, so we now rely on a secure, stable, and economical energy source without being dependent on traditional grids or price fluctuations in the energy market,” said Dan Gherman, administrator of Teleferic Cindrel.

In January 2021, Restart Energy signed a partnership with the American fund Interlink Capital Strategies of Washington DC to finance the development of 500 MW of renewable projects in Romania by 2025, to supply 100% locally produced green energy to all end customers.

In February 2021, the company launched Romania’s first convertible green bond issue that was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange with the code REO26. In June 2024, it issued its second corporate bond issue, REO29E, to be listed on the Bucharest Exchange.

Also in June this year, the Restart Energy group signed a connection contract with Transelectrica worth RON 56 million for a 500 MW photovoltaic park, which will supply green energy to more than 200,000 households.

Restart Energy Group’s portfolio of PV projects under development is over 1,000 MWp.

Teleferic Cindrel manages Păltiniș Arena ski resort in Sibiu and has been active in the tourism and leisure industry for over 18 years. The company has about 50 employees and ended 2023 with a turnover of over RON 5.9 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Restart Energy)