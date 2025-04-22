 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Restart Energy enters pre-insolvency procedure amid cryptocurrency fraud probes involving founder

22 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Restart Energy One, a Romanian provider of renewable energy solutions with two bond issues listed at the Bucharest Exchange, announced in a note to investors that it is entering into a preventive arrangement to avoid insolvency. Its bonds were recently temporarily suspended from trading amid an investigation conducted by prosecutors involving the company's founder, Profit.ro reported.

As of April 22, both bonds are again traded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The company cites a temporary lack of liquidity caused by delays in collecting receivables.

"Restart Energy One is currently experiencing temporary financial difficulties, mainly caused by delays in the collection of receivables, difficulties in the acceptance of works with public institutions, and a temporary lack of liquidity. This situation affects cash flow management, and we wish to address it promptly so as not to impact the company's ability to meet its obligations to customers, suppliers, financiers, and investors in equal measure. Restart Energy One remains committed to providing green, responsible, and digitized solutions for its customers.  The request for the preventive composition procedure has been filed with the Timis Court. We will return with details after its resolution," the company says in the press release.

The bonds of Restart Energy One, part of the Restart Energy group of Armand Domuta, were temporarily suspended from trading on the stock exchange on March 28, after 15 people, including Domuta, were taken for questioning in a case regarding money laundering through cryptocurrencies and fraudulent withdrawals from ATMs.

The trading resumed later in the day after the company said it was not directly involved.

The bonds were issued by Restart Energy One (REO), a company in the same group as Restart Energy Democracy (RED), a company that, around 2018, promised to totally change the energy market as we know it and raised USD 30 million through an IPO for this.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Restart Energy)

Normal
Energy

Restart Energy enters pre-insolvency procedure amid cryptocurrency fraud probes involving founder

22 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Restart Energy One, a Romanian provider of renewable energy solutions with two bond issues listed at the Bucharest Exchange, announced in a note to investors that it is entering into a preventive arrangement to avoid insolvency. Its bonds were recently temporarily suspended from trading amid an investigation conducted by prosecutors involving the company's founder, Profit.ro reported.

As of April 22, both bonds are again traded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The company cites a temporary lack of liquidity caused by delays in collecting receivables.

"Restart Energy One is currently experiencing temporary financial difficulties, mainly caused by delays in the collection of receivables, difficulties in the acceptance of works with public institutions, and a temporary lack of liquidity. This situation affects cash flow management, and we wish to address it promptly so as not to impact the company's ability to meet its obligations to customers, suppliers, financiers, and investors in equal measure. Restart Energy One remains committed to providing green, responsible, and digitized solutions for its customers.  The request for the preventive composition procedure has been filed with the Timis Court. We will return with details after its resolution," the company says in the press release.

The bonds of Restart Energy One, part of the Restart Energy group of Armand Domuta, were temporarily suspended from trading on the stock exchange on March 28, after 15 people, including Domuta, were taken for questioning in a case regarding money laundering through cryptocurrencies and fraudulent withdrawals from ATMs.

The trading resumed later in the day after the company said it was not directly involved.

The bonds were issued by Restart Energy One (REO), a company in the same group as Restart Energy Democracy (RED), a company that, around 2018, promised to totally change the energy market as we know it and raised USD 30 million through an IPO for this.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Restart Energy)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 April 2025
Society
Romanian leaders react to death of Pope Francis: “A symbol of compassion and peace”
22 April 2025
Cinema
Romanian Film Review – Coming of age: One World Romania 2025
17 April 2025
Justice
BBC: Romanian-born Tesla whistleblower scores legal victory against Elon Musk
17 April 2025
Transport
Romania’s automobile production down 11.2% y/y in Q1
17 April 2025
Culture
Recently recovered Dacian gold bracelet on display at Romania’s National History Museum
17 April 2025
Environment
'An advantage for nature and communities': Conservation Carpathia eyes vulture return, builds for ecotourism at planned national park in Romania's Făgăraş Mountains
17 April 2025
Defense
Around 4,000 troops to take part in NATO’s Dacian Spring 2025 military exercise in Romania
16 April 2025
Romanians abroad
Roughly 24% of Romanians lived abroad in 2024, according to Alpha Bank analysis