Residential electricity price in Romania to rise by some 10%

The Romanian households’ electricity bills will increase by up to 10% after January 1 when the market fully liberalizes, estimates Dumitru Chisalita, president of the energy NGO Intelligent Energy Association (AEI).

The end-users have no chance to choose their supplier before the end of the year, he added, Profit.ro reported.

The 10% rise results from changes in the regulated transport and distribution fees, cogeneration fees, and higher prices on the free market - compared to the prices on the regulated market, the energy expert explained.

The distribution fees will increase on average by 3.46% (depending on the region of the country), the transmission fee will increase by 23%, and the system services fees will decrease by 17%. The cogeneration fee already increased by 50.7% from November 1, 2020.

Separately, the price of electricity in the free market is 3-5% higher than the current price of energy (from the same supplier).

The 2.8 million households that already signed contracts on the competitive market will only feel the effects of higher fees (some 6%, according to Chisalita’s estimates).

(Photo source: Pexels.com)