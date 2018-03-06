Renovatio introduces tariffs for electric vehicle charging stations in Romania

Renovatio will introduce a pricing system for its network of electric vehicle charging stations as of March 19, the company announced on its website. Users can choose from three types of subscriptions.

The basic subscription, called Start, doesn’t have a minimum contract duration and it doesn’t have a fixed cost. However, Start subscribers will have to pay RON 0.074 per minute for the slow charge service (vehicles with 4kW charging power), RON 0.254 per minute for the normal charge (for vehicles with 4kW-11kW charging power), RON 0.609 per minute for the semi fast charge (11kW-22kw), and RON 1.6 per minute for the fast charge (over 22kw).

The company will also introduce the Entry subscription, which costs RON 99 per month. Also, users will have to pay RON 0.039 per minute for the slow charge, RON 0.109 for the normal charge, RON 0.289 for the semi fast charge, and RON 0.888 for the fast charge.

The third type of subscription is the Fast one, which costs RON 220 per month. The charging tariffs for this subscriptions are RON 0.018 per minute for the slow charge, RON 0.049 for the normal charge, 0.131 for the semi fast charge, and 0.401 for the fast charge.

The rates don’t include the RON 249 (VAT included) fee for activating the Renovatio e-charge card.

Renovatio has developed the first public network of charging stations for electric cars in Romania, with 61 charging points in 30 locations in big cities and along important road corridors. In mid-February, the company announced it would install 23 fast charging stations for electric vehicles in Romania this year, in a EUR 4.28 million project 80% financed by the European Union.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: E-charge.ro)