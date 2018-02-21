Deloitte: Romania may have over 1 mln green vehicles by 2030

Romania will reach over one million electric and hybrid vehicles by 2030, according to Razvan Nicolescu, energy & resources industry leader, Deloitte.

“My bet is on electricity. By 2030, we will have over one million electric or hybrid vehicles in Romania,” Nicolescu said at the ZF power Summit energy conference, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

He added that Romania needs to push the implantation of smart electricity meters.

“From my point of views, in order to achieve energy efficiency, it’s important to install as many smart electricity meters as possible, which would help us consume less, and have the contracts tied to these meters so that we can save money,” he said.

Nicolescu, a former energy minister in the Victor Ponta cabinet, said that a smart meter and a supply contract tied to it would allow consumers to plan some of their electricity consuming household activities at certain times during the day when the cost of electricity is lower.

