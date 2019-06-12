Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 08:24
Business
Romanian pharmaceutical distribution group seeks to sell its drug store chain
06 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian pharmaceutical distribution and retail group Farmaceutica Remedia Deva, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), seeks to sell its whole 90-unit network of pharmacies, or at least a significant part of it, for at least EUR 5 million.

The decision announced in October by the management was endorsed by shareholders.

Present on the market since 1991, Remedia operates 90 retail units, which bring about 20% of the company's business. The pharmacy chain is present in 14 counties, with most units located in Hunedoara, Alba and Bucharest, where it has 18 units. The company also launched an online shop in 2012.

Farmaceutica Remedia Deva recorded sales of RON 324 million (EUR 68 mln) in the first nine months of 2019, to which the Remedia pharmacies contributed by over RON 75 million (EUR 15.7 mln), according to the company’s quarterly report.

Romanian investor Valentin Norbert Tarus owns 65% of the company’s shares. Remedia has a market capitalization of RON 41 mln (EUR 8.5 mln).

The drug retail market has seen several big transactions in recent years, which marked the entry of international players on the local market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 08:24
Business
Romanian pharmaceutical distribution group seeks to sell its drug store chain
06 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian pharmaceutical distribution and retail group Farmaceutica Remedia Deva, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), seeks to sell its whole 90-unit network of pharmacies, or at least a significant part of it, for at least EUR 5 million.

The decision announced in October by the management was endorsed by shareholders.

Present on the market since 1991, Remedia operates 90 retail units, which bring about 20% of the company's business. The pharmacy chain is present in 14 counties, with most units located in Hunedoara, Alba and Bucharest, where it has 18 units. The company also launched an online shop in 2012.

Farmaceutica Remedia Deva recorded sales of RON 324 million (EUR 68 mln) in the first nine months of 2019, to which the Remedia pharmacies contributed by over RON 75 million (EUR 15.7 mln), according to the company’s quarterly report.

Romanian investor Valentin Norbert Tarus owns 65% of the company’s shares. Remedia has a market capitalization of RON 41 mln (EUR 8.5 mln).

The drug retail market has seen several big transactions in recent years, which marked the entry of international players on the local market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail
03 December 2019
Social
PISA 2018 test results show over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read; education minister not that worried
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance
30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40