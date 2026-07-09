Bucharest International Film Festival announces dates, first details for 2026 edition

The 22nd edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF) will take place between September 18 and 27, bringing together international and Romanian auteur films, national premieres, filmmaker discussions, and special programs. The organizers also announced a new section exploring the intersection of cinema and the visual arts.

Organized by the CHARTA Foundation and the International Association for Culture, Economy, and Business "Grigore Vasiliu Birlic," the festival will be hosted at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema and Apollo111 in Bucharest.

Preparations for this year's edition were officially launched during a reception at Elisabeta Palace hosted by Prince Radu of Romania, under whose High Patronage the festival is held. The event brought together representatives of cultural institutions, the diplomatic corps, the film industry, and the media.

The organizers also unveiled the first titles included in the festival's History & Cinema section, launched in 2021 and coordinated by producer Dan Drăghicescu. Among the first announced films are Aria, dedicated to soprano Maria Cebotari, The Wishing Tree (Copacul Dorințelor), described as Romania's first humanitarian film, and Lenin's Pawn (Pionul lui Lenin), a hybrid documentary directed by Dragoș Turea. Additional titles will be announced in the coming weeks.

BIFF 2026 will retain its established structure, including the International Competition for first and second feature films, the Panorama section showcasing acclaimed productions from major international festivals, a Romanian Authors section dedicated to local filmmakers, a short film competition, and the History & Cinema program.

A new addition this year is Visionnaire - Art & Cinema, a curated program exploring the relationship between cinema and major art forms through feature films, documentaries, discussions with special guests, and events dedicated to cultural heritage and influential artists. The first announced projects in the section focus on Leonardo da Vinci and Constantin Brâncuși.

Festival representatives said they will announce the official International Competition lineup, Panorama selection, jury members, special guests, and the full program in the coming weeks.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)