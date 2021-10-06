Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 08:14
Business

RO Govt. confirms reallocation of EUR 550 mln from investments to working capital grants

10 June 2021
The Measure 3 (investment grants) of the broader Government grant scheme for small and medium-sized enterprises, investment grants for SMEs will be abolished.

The EUR 550 mln budget will be re-allocated to Measure 2 (working capital grants) to meet all eligible funding applications currently submitted, according to a draft ordinance adopted by the Government, Profit.ro reported.

Out of the 22,000 grant requests submitted under Measure 2 (summing up to RON 5.25 bln, or EUR 1.1 bln), fewer than 4,000 were disbursed before the complete depletion of the budget.

Measure 3 will be relaunched with European funds, amounts from the REACT - EU program.

Measure 3 provided financing for investments, the individual grants being designed between 50,000 euros and 200,000 euros for each beneficiary.

The Ministry of Economy has abandoned the plan to implement Measure 3 due to the verifications carried out by four institutions, the national anti-corruption directorate DNA, the Court of Accounts, the Department for Anti-Fraud, and the Prime Minister's Control Corps.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

