Local politicians react to Romanian’s appointment as European prosecutor

Romanian politicians had diverse reactions to the EU Council’s favorable vote for appointing Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi as the first European Chief Prosecutor. While president Klaus Iohannis and leaders of the opposition congratulated Kovesi and praised her work as former head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), prime minister Viorica Dancila said this appointment could damage Romania’s image.

“I’m happy that the vote given by EU member states has been a substantial one, which confirms their appreciation for the training, experience and competences of Ms Kovesi,” president Klaus Iohannis said, according to Digi24.ro. “Today’s result is an important victory for Romania,” he added while also criticizing the Government led by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for trying to block Kovesi’s election for this position.

Meanwhile, prime minister Viorica Dancila, who is also PSD’s leader, referred to the misconduct accusations against Laura Codruta Kovesi and the case in which she is investigated for abuse of office.

“I wonder if Codruta Kovesi becomes chief prosecutor and these accusations prove to be real, I wish they are not, but if they are real, who will suffer? I’m not referring to a person, but Romania’s image will surely suffer,” Dancila said for Radio Free Europe, Digi24.ro reported.

Former Senate president Calin Popescu Tariceanu, the leader of PSD’s former junior coalition partner ALDE, went even further and said that the European leaders were deaf to the cries of those who were sent to jail because of Kovesi’s abuses, Mediafax informed. He added that he is as proud of Kovesi reaching this position as he was proud when “hateful dictator” Nicolae Ceausescu shared a carriage with the Queen of England.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)