Experts point to China for ransomware attacks against Romanian hospitals

The authors of cyber attacks against the Romanian hospitals could be of Chinese origin, according to the National Cyberint Center of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI). The experts of the intelligence services came to this conclusion upon analysing the timing of the attacks and the “clues left in their messages," local Agerpres reported.

Four hospitals in Romania were affected by the BadRabbit 4 ransomware, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced. One of the hospitals is the Victor Babeş Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bucharest. The other hospitals are located in Huşi, Dorohoi and Cărbuneşti.

One day before the ransomware attack was reported, Romanian National Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO) has issued a warning to the hospitals, which he pointed as increasingly under attack of malware.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)