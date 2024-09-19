Raiffeisen Bank Romania has finalized the selection for MoonShotX. 22 local companies will start their road to international scaling

News from Companies

Raiffeisen Bank Romania has finalized the selection process for MoonShotX - a unique project on the local market, supporting companies with a turnover between 5 million and 50 million euro (Mid-Corporate) to expand their business internationally.

After a selection period of 3 months, 22 companies were selected out of a total of more than 760 companies analyzed. The jury that chose the companies included 25 mentors and program partners from companies such as Raiffeisen Bank Romania, Microsoft, IBM, DLA Piper, etc.

In the selection decision, the jury members considered: the product/business model proposed for scaling; the level of technologization and innovation of the company; the social and sustainability impact; the ability of the team to support the scaling from an operational point of view and the agility with which the companies can scale.

Companies taking part in MoonShotX are: High Tech Systems & Software, Restart Energy, ALUMIL ROM INDUSTRY, WALDEVAR ENERGY; RAPTRONIC PROCESS ENGINEERING, Masterbuild. EURO TEAM GB SPEDITION, Depozit Virtual, Rebeldot, IvaTherm, 2B Intelligent Software (BENTO), Softia, Hydrosystems, ECO GARDEN CONSTRUCT, Safetech Innovations, ESSENSYS SOFTWARE, Graphein, Lasting Software, SMARTWRAP, CODE932, Ascendia, Zaleco.

"Through the MoonShotX project, Raiffeisen Bank Romania is investing in the future. With this project, we want to provide the opportunity for Mid-Corporate companies to reach the next level of development and implicitly, to bring Romania a better reputation as a hub of entrepreneurship and innovation. Local companies have the potential to be competitive on international markets. We give them our vote of confidence to dare to address new markets, to build new partnerships" - Cristian Sporiș, Vice President, Corporate Division and Member of the Board of Directors of Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

In terms of turnover, of the 22 Romanian companies that will take part in MoonShotX, 13 have a turnover between 5 and 10 million euros, 6 between 10 and 20 million euros and 3 between 20 and 50 million euros. In terms of industries and areas of activity, 7 companies operate in the IT industry, 3 in Manufacturing, 2 in Construction, 2 in Sustainability, 2 in Retail, and the other 6 companies in Healthcare, Education, Transportation, Cosmetics, Utilities and Landscaping. Demographically, 13 companies are from Bucharest, 2 from Cluj, 2 from Timișoara, 2 from Brașov, 1 from Iași, 1 from Alba and 1 from Oradea.

''We are delighted to validate, together with the companies selected in the program, their need to scale regionally and globally. MoonShotX comes at the perfect time, fitting naturally into their growth and development strategy, providing the necessary support to take this important step'' - Diana Dumitrescu, CEO, InnovX.

The MoonShotX program runs from September 2024 to June 2025 and includes the following phases:

September 2024: diagnostic sessions of selected businesses;

October - November 2024: in-person and online executive acceleration bootcamps;

December 2024: personalized mentoring sessions and know-how exchange;

April - May 2025: regional scaling events (in Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic and the U.S.);

June 2025 - regional scaling event in the UK

The project, realized in partnership with InnovX, supports Romanian Mid-Corporate companies in the development of advanced technologies and innovative solutions for Industry 4.0, ensuring competitiveness and efficiency in the current context, with the possibility of regional and global scaling of validated solutions.

MoonShotX also benefits from the regional expertise of the Raiffeisen Bank Group. In addition to Raiffeisen Bank experts, participants will have access to an extensive network of leaders from innovative companies such as Microsoft, UiPath, EY, DLA Piper.

