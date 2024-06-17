Raiffeisen Bank launches MoonShotX, the first regional mid-corporate business project in Romania

News from Companies

Raiffeisen Bank Romania announces the launch of MoonShotX – a unique project on the local market, supporting companies with a turnover between 5 million and 50 million euros (Mid-Corporate) to scale their businesses regionally.

"MoonShotX represents a strategic project for Raiffeisen Bank Romania, through which we support Mid-Corporate companies in Romania to reach a new level of development and expand their businesses internationally. Thus, we actively contribute to transforming Romanian businesses into success stories at a regional, and why not, global level," stated Cristian Sporiș, Vice-President, Corporate Banking Division, and Member of the Board of Directors at Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

The project, carried out in partnership with InnovX, supports Romanian Mid-Corporate businesses in developing advanced technologies and innovative solutions for Industry 4.0, targeting critical sectors such as energy, agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, health, and transportation, ensuring competitiveness and efficiency in the current context, with the potential for regional and global expansion of validated solutions.

MoonShotX will take place from September 2024 to June 2025 and will include the following stages:

September 2024 : diagnostic sessions for selected businesses;

: diagnostic sessions for selected businesses; October – November 2024 : in-person and online executive acceleration bootcamps;

: in-person and online executive acceleration bootcamps; December 2024 : Personalized mentoring sessions and know-how exchange;

: Personalized mentoring sessions and know-how exchange; February – May 2025 : Regional scaling events (in Croatia, Czech Republic, and Hungary);

: Regional scaling events (in Croatia, Czech Republic, and Hungary); June 2025: Pitching session in the United States, held at the international “Select USA Conference.”

"We believe MoonShotX will set a new standard for innovation and business acceleration in the region. The collaboration with Raiffeisen Bank Romania is a testament to our commitment to offering extraordinary growth and innovation opportunities," said Diana Dumitrescu, CEO of InnovX.

The MoonShotX project also benefits from the regional expertise of the Raiffeisen Bank Group. In addition to Raiffeisen Bank experts, participants will have access to an extensive network of leaders from innovative companies such as Microsoft, UiPath, EY, and DLA Piper.

Companies interested in enrolling in the program can do so until September 10 by accessing this link.

About Raiffeisen Bank Romania

Raiffeisen Bank, a leading universal bank with solid capitalization and liquidity, operates in the Romanian banking market and serves more than 2.2 million retail and corporate customers.

Raiffeisen Bank has been supporting the Romanian economy for more than 25 years, offering products and financial services tailored to the needs of its customers. With responsibility as a guiding principle, we contribute to the development of society by financing the real and sustainable economy. At the same time, we are involved in the community by supporting 5 pillars of development: education, urban ecology, sports as a healthy lifestyle, innovation, arts, and culture.

Since 2023, Raiffeisen Bank brings a new approach and perspective to banking services by launching "Banking 1:1", an interactive way to simulate the creation of a financial plan for our customers using the Smart Finance application developed locally by the team in Romania.

About InnovX

InnovX is an accelerator that supports companies through technology and innovation. With a strong focus on growth and development, InnovX helps businesses reach their full potential and scale regionally and internationally. In 2024, InnovX was named by Financial Times, Statista, and Sifted as a European leader in acceleration, winning prestigious awards, including: #1 Accelerator in Eastern Europe, #4 Networking Hub, #6 in Best Offices and Laboratory Spaces, #11 out of 125 Accelerators in Europe.

