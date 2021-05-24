RO domestic appliance scrappage scheme: First stage vouchers claimed in less than 24 hours

The stock of vouchers extended by the Romanian Government to households willing to replace outdated house appliances with newer, less energy-intensive ones was claimed by potential users within less than 24 hours.

However, this was the first of the three stages dedicated to the specific electro-IT goods. Namely, 75,000 vouchers worth RON 400 (EUR 80) each were booked by potential buyers of freezers, refrigerators or washing machines, News.ro reported.

The new equipment should meet tighter energy consumption standards, compared to those set under the previous similar programs financed from the budget.

The second stage - for TVs, laptops and tablets - starts on June 4, at 10:00, and will take place under the same conditions. Notably, old laptops are not accepted for replacement, and the recipients should provide any other old appliance in exchange.

There is a third stage that starts on June 18, for air conditioning units, vacuum cleaners and laundry dryers.

(Photo: Serghei Starus/ Dreamstime)

