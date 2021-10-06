Foreign logistic chains driven by Romania's high yields

Dutch logistics spaces operator Raben plans three new warehouses in Romania in 2021, on top of the seven units it already operates on the local market, according to said Tomasz Niezwicki, Raben's chief for Central and Eastern Europe.

"Companies will return from Asia to Europe. We need to be prepared for that moment, "said Niezwicki, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The Dutch group Raben operates in 13 countries and serves industries such as retail or automotive.

Logistics companies are stepping up the pace of expansion in the Southeast Europe region, as it is a viable solution for manufacturers looking to relocate operations closer to the European market, Reuters explains, putting Raben's planned investment in perspective.

"There is potential to attract production or logistics activities in Romania, especially if we consider the cost of labor, comparable between Romania and China, for example," reads the 2021 Report of the real estate consulting company Colliers International.

Foreign investors were attracted by yields that were between 8 and 10% in industrial and logistics areas in Romania and Bulgaria in 2020, compared to 5-7% in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, respectively 4.5% in Germany or France, according to Colliers.

