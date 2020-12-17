Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 08:17
Real Estate

Small-sized RO developer to raise EUR 3 mln with 3-yr EUR bonds

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer QUALIS Properties, active in the residential segment in Brasov, wants to raise EUR 3 million with three-year bonds, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company is ready to pay a 9% annual coupon.

The bonds will be issued in a private placement intermediated by BRK Financial Group (BRK).

The developer has investment projects worth EUR 10 million, including the purchase of land for residential properties.

QUALIS started its first residential project (Qualis I) in 2017, with 170 housing units delivered between 2018 and 2020.

The company has decided to expand the residential complex with 276 apartments and 1,000 sqm of commercial space in the coming years.

It has 2.7 hectares of land for this, and the project will be fully completed by 2023.

The market value of the entire project is estimated at EUR 30 mln.

The second project, Qualis II  -located in the same part of Brasov -  totals 298 residential units and 1,500 sqm of commercial spaces. It is at an advanced stage, both in terms of sales and construction.

The market value of the project is EUR 24 mln.

(Photo: Maximusnd/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 08:32
04 December 2020
Real Estate
RO developer starts building apartments in one of Bucharest’s most exclusive areas
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 08:17
Real Estate

Small-sized RO developer to raise EUR 3 mln with 3-yr EUR bonds

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer QUALIS Properties, active in the residential segment in Brasov, wants to raise EUR 3 million with three-year bonds, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company is ready to pay a 9% annual coupon.

The bonds will be issued in a private placement intermediated by BRK Financial Group (BRK).

The developer has investment projects worth EUR 10 million, including the purchase of land for residential properties.

QUALIS started its first residential project (Qualis I) in 2017, with 170 housing units delivered between 2018 and 2020.

The company has decided to expand the residential complex with 276 apartments and 1,000 sqm of commercial space in the coming years.

It has 2.7 hectares of land for this, and the project will be fully completed by 2023.

The market value of the entire project is estimated at EUR 30 mln.

The second project, Qualis II  -located in the same part of Brasov -  totals 298 residential units and 1,500 sqm of commercial spaces. It is at an advanced stage, both in terms of sales and construction.

The market value of the project is EUR 24 mln.

(Photo: Maximusnd/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 08:32
04 December 2020
Real Estate
RO developer starts building apartments in one of Bucharest’s most exclusive areas
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)