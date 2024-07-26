 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Tech

Winemaker Purcari sets up tech firm to drive digital transformation

26 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (BVB: WINE), a leading wine producer in Central and Eastern Europe, has announced the launch of Vintech Innovations. 

This new IT company, wholly owned by Purcari, aims to enhance the group's digital capabilities, streamline operations, and improve decision-making processes. 

Anton Fortunatov, Chief Information Officer of Purcari, stated: "This is a critical step in our digital transformation journey, creating a unique digital foundation to support future growth." 

Vintech Innovations is expected to bolster Purcari's market agility and responsiveness, aligning with evolving market demands and customer expectations. 

Purcari more than doubled its revenues between 2018 and 2023, to EUR 370 mln, and posted a net profit of EUR 64 mln for last year. 

The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of EUR 130 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Tech

Winemaker Purcari sets up tech firm to drive digital transformation

26 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (BVB: WINE), a leading wine producer in Central and Eastern Europe, has announced the launch of Vintech Innovations. 

This new IT company, wholly owned by Purcari, aims to enhance the group's digital capabilities, streamline operations, and improve decision-making processes. 

Anton Fortunatov, Chief Information Officer of Purcari, stated: "This is a critical step in our digital transformation journey, creating a unique digital foundation to support future growth." 

Vintech Innovations is expected to bolster Purcari's market agility and responsiveness, aligning with evolving market demands and customer expectations. 

Purcari more than doubled its revenues between 2018 and 2023, to EUR 370 mln, and posted a net profit of EUR 64 mln for last year. 

The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of EUR 130 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2024
Transport
Romanian state airline Tarom foresees profit in 2024, the first time since 2007
26 July 2024
Politics
Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu talks Schengen with Hungay’s Viktor Orban
26 July 2024
Living in Romania
Romania’s long-distance trail Via Transilvanica on TIME’s 2024 list of world’s greatest places
26 July 2024
Romanians abroad
Govt. approves continuation of Romanian language and culture courses abroad
26 July 2024
Politics
Romanian government adopts biometric measures for citizenship certification
26 July 2024
Energy
Contract for units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda nuclear power plant to be signed by October
25 July 2024
Defense
Another Russian drone falls in Romania after attack on Ukrainian ports
25 July 2024
Sports
Romanian athlete barred from Paris Olympics after court upholds doping ban