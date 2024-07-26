Winemaker Purcari sets up tech firm to drive digital transformation

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (BVB: WINE), a leading wine producer in Central and Eastern Europe, has announced the launch of Vintech Innovations.

This new IT company, wholly owned by Purcari, aims to enhance the group's digital capabilities, streamline operations, and improve decision-making processes.

Anton Fortunatov, Chief Information Officer of Purcari, stated: "This is a critical step in our digital transformation journey, creating a unique digital foundation to support future growth."

Vintech Innovations is expected to bolster Purcari's market agility and responsiveness, aligning with evolving market demands and customer expectations.

Purcari more than doubled its revenues between 2018 and 2023, to EUR 370 mln, and posted a net profit of EUR 64 mln for last year.

The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of EUR 130 mln.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)